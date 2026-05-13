Anthropic To Brief Homeland Security On 'Mythos' AI Cyber Model

Anthropic will meet behind closed doors with the House Committee on Homeland Security today to walk lawmakers through Mythos, the company's cybersecurity-focused AI system. The session lands as Washington's anxiety about artificial intelligence safety and national security keeps climbing.

Three people familiar with the plans reported that the discussion is expected to center on Mythos' "capabilities, national security implications, and policy considerations."

The briefing is scheduled as a private meeting with the panel. Anthropic representatives expected to lead the presentation include Logan Graham, head of Anthropic's Frontier Red team, and Josh Tilstra, who works in the company’s national security programs and policy.

Mythos has not been released to the public, but Anthropic has described it as its most advanced model and says it can surface long-standing software weaknesses.

The Pentagon’s tech chief, Emil Michael, highlighted the potential security risks of Anthropic’s Claude models. He also noted the advanced cyber capabilities of Mythos, another AI model, which could potentially identify and rectify cyber vulnerabilities.

Officials have argued that earlier access could help surface risks that span cyber intrusions and possible military misuse. The deleted page had described the testing as a way to spot those problems before models reach the public.

The meeting is at least the second such engagement between the committee and Anthropic following a limited rollout of Mythos. Last month, Anthropic and OpenAI also held private briefings for the committee focused on AI models and their implications for cybersecurity.

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