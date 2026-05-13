Anduril Climbs To $61 Billion Valuation After Massive Thrive, a16z-Backed Round

Anduril announced its Series H Funding round has raised $5 billion, putting the defense technology company's valuation at $61 billion. The funding round was led by Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

"This financing gives us the ability to continue investing aggressively in manufacturing capacity, research and development, and the infrastructure required to build and field advanced defense systems at scale," Brian Schimpf CEO of Anduril said in an announcement made on X.

This funding round has doubled the company’s valuation from $30.5 billion in mid-2025. The firm has grown significantly from its $4.7 billion valuation in 2021, driven by AI-powered autonomous systems and surging revenue.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey told CNBC in an interview last year that he would "definitely" take the company public.

The company is also partnering with Impulse Space to develop prototypes of space-based interceptors that will track and destroy missiles from orbit.

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