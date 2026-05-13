On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took the stand in an Oakland federal courthouse in the Musk-Altman trial. Over more than three hours of questioning from both sides, Altman reportedly addressed the key allegations at the heart of the case.

Here are the top 5 moments from Altman’s Tuesday testimony.

Running For California Governor

‘Complicated’ Feelings For Musk

Musk’s lawyer, Steven Molo, questioned Altman about a 2023 message in which the billionaire thanked Musk and credited him as essential to OpenAI's creation, CNBC reported.

When asked if his views had changed since then, Altman said he now feels very differently about Musk. Molo then suggested Altman might say what others want to hear rather than what he believes is true, which Altman denied, saying his feelings about Musk are "complicated" before being interrupted by the lawyer.

‘Hair-Raising’ Concerns Over Tesla Takeover

Altman said he interpreted the messages as Musk signaling that Tesla would pursue AI development with or without OpenAI. However, he opposed the idea, arguing that Tesla's priorities as a car company conflicted with OpenAI's mission and that a merger could have undermined or even “destroyed” the nonprofit organization.

According to a BBC report, Altman said Musk supported OpenAI's transition to a for-profit structure and sought long-term control over the company. Altman recalled a “hair-raising moment” in which cofounders asked Musk what would happen to that control after his death, to which Musk allegedly suggested it could be passed on to his children.

Altman Nearly Left For Microsoft

Ultimately, Altman chose to return to OpenAI under a restructured board to preserve the organization's nonprofit mission, despite believing he could have made a “ton of money” and pursued an easier path at Microsoft, the report detailed.

Musk Exit Impact On OpenAI

The OpenAI CEO testified that Musk's 2018 departure from the startup’s board created uncertainty about the company's future funding and raised internal concerns that Musk might retaliate against the organization, CNBC reported.

At the same time, Altman said some OpenAI researchers viewed Musk's exit as a “morale boost” because they had felt demotivated by his management style. Altman told the court he did not believe Musk understood how to run an effective research lab, suggesting his leadership approach was better suited to factory environments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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