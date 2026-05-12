Commerce Department Quietly Removes Microsoft, Google, xAI Security Test Details From Its Website

The U.S. Department of Commerce webpage deleted details outlining a deal with Google, xAI, and Microsoft to allow the government to examine new artificial intelligence models for security vulnerabilities before public release.

The arrangement, which was announced last week, was presented as part of Washington's push for earlier visibility into advanced systems that could pose national security risks.

A review of the agency's website reported the original announcement link no longer works, displaying the message, “Sorry, we cannot find that page," Reuters reported. It is not immediately clear why the page was removed.

The same link now sends users to the Center for AI Standards and Innovation, the government group tasked with running the evaluations.

The department said the deal would allow the center to evaluate AI models' capabilities and security risks before public release.

The department has already conducted more than 40 evaluations, including on advanced models not yet publicly available. Developers often provide versions without safety guardrails, allowing the center to fully assess potential national security risks.

This agreement builds on the 2024 deals with OpenAI and Anthropic established during the Biden administration, when CAISI was known as the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute.

Officials have argued that earlier access could help surface risks that span cyber intrusions and possible military misuse. The deleted page had described the testing as a way to spot those problems before models reach the public.

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