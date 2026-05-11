xAI, OpenAI, Grammarly, Character.ai's Litigation Risk Is Becoming A Private Markets Problem

Private markets helped accelerate the artificial intelligence (AI) boom by pouring capital into generative AI companies such as OpenAI, xAI, Grammarly and Character.ai under the assumption that scale, speed and product adoption would be the dominant risks.

But that view is starting to shift.

A growing wave of lawsuits tied to copyright claims, training data practices, misinformation and user safety is creating a new layer of uncertainty for investors backing the AI sector. What was once viewed as a manageable legal overhang is increasingly becoming a material financial risk that could ripple through private markets.

The growing legal risks come as investors are already struggling to assess how quickly AI is reshaping the broader technology landscape.

While firms still have significant amounts of dry powder to deploy, the pace of AI development is colliding with the long holding periods typical in private markets, creating a mismatch between investment timelines and technological change.

Fortune recently wrote that the rush into AI investing has, in some cases, outpaced investors' ability to fully diligence both technical claims and legal risks.

"In such conditions, the pressure to deploy capital and maintain relevance with limited partners can create incentives to accept ambitious technological narratives with less rigorous diligence than would normally be applied. Without careful scrutiny, investors risk paying premium valuations for technological capabilities that are still experimental, limited in scope, or economically immaterial," the article continued

At the same time, legal challenges surrounding AI companies are accelerating.

Here are just some of the AI-related lawsuits that have been reported on in recent months.

For private market investors, the concern is that AI litigation may eventually do more than generate headlines. Large legal settlements, regulatory action or tighter rules around training data and platform safety could materially impact company valuations, fundraising prospects and eventual exits.

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