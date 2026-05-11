OpenAI Forms $4 Billion PE-Backed AI Deployment Venture

OpenAI is acquiring a consulting firm to support a new private equity-backed joint venture aimed at helping companies deploy artificial intelligence at scale.

The venture, majority-owned and supported by more than $4 billion in capital, will launch alongside the acquisition of AI consultancy Tomoro, according to Reuters, as OpenAI expands its enterprise services and internal delivery capabilities.

Tomoro's acquisition is expected to add roughly 150 AI engineers and "deployment specialists" at launch, giving the unit immediate capacity. Tomoro was created in 2023 in partnership with OpenAI, and its website lists clients including Mattel, Red Bull, Tesco, and Virgin Atlantic.

The initiative is designed to accelerate adoption of AI within large organizations following strong early traction among consumer users.

Operating under the name OpenAI Deployment Company, the new unit will embed specialized engineers directly within customer teams to identify and implement high-impact use cases alongside internal staff.

The initiative arrives as competition for corporate AI budgets intensifies, with Anthropic's Claude models gaining ground with business customers, according to Reuters. OpenAI said the venture will be controlled by OpenAI even as it brings in outside capital.

OpenAI described the deployment effort as a multi-year partnership involving 19 firms, with TPG leading and Advent, Bain Capital and Brookfield serving as co-lead founding partners.

Last week, it was revealed that OpenAI and Anthropic are both holding conversations to acquire services companies to help businesses deploy AI, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Anthropic is working with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and several other Wall Street firms to sell AI tools to companies, while OpenAI is reportedly in talks with several firms regarding the same venture.

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