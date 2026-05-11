OpenAI Shares Its Latest Cyber Model With EU, Anthropic Reportedly Holds Back Mythos

OpenAI has agreed to provide the European Union (EU) with access to its latest cyber model. However, Anthropic reportedly remains reluctant to release its Mythos to the EU.

The Sam Altman-led company has decided to grant access to its GPT-5.5-Cyber model to EU partners, including businesses, governments, and EU institutions, reported CNBC on Monday. The model is currently in a limited preview phase for vetted cybersecurity teams, it said.

Head of OpenAI for Countries, George Osborne, emphasized the need for collaboration in cybersecurity, saying advanced AI-powered cyber defense tools should be accessible to Europe's broader community of defenders, not just a select few.

EU Commission Spokesperson Thomas Regnier appreciated OpenAI’s transparency and confirmed further discussions around access to the model this week. “This will allow us to follow deployment of the model very closely, and address security concerns,” he told CNBC.

Anthropic, however, has not yet agreed to provide the EU with access to its Mythos model, which was launched a month ago and has raised concerns about potential cyberattacks on critical software, the report said.

Regnier confirmed ongoing discussions with Anthropic, but noted they are at a “different stage” than those with OpenAI. He revealed that the Commission had held “four or five” meetings with Anthropic, but the discussions were “not yet at the same stage as the solution we have on the table from OpenAI.”

Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

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The launch comes after Anthropic introduced Claude Mythos Preview, a model designed to detect and fix software vulnerabilities. OpenAI said it developed the model with safeguards and controlled access informed by consultations with cybersecurity and national security experts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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