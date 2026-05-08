Blackstone, Apollo, And KKR Are Quietly Writing The Same Credit Playbook

According to a report released by the Financial Stability Board, at a global level, five large asset management groups account for about one-third of the aggregate loan commitments in the entire private credit and private equity industry.

What is emerging now is a quieter form of concentration across the market. As the industry's largest firms pursue many of the same upper-middle-market borrowers, operate with similar underwriting frameworks, and draw on overlapping insurance and institutional capital sources, the distinctions between managers are beginning to narrow.

The result is not a fragmented credit ecosystem, but a synchronized one, where similar incentives and shared funding channels are quietly producing uniform credit decisions across the largest players.

DoubleLine's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeffery Gundlach has also recently criticized the market's lack of transparency during the recent Milken Institute Global Conference, saying the private credit space has been "kept opaque and not granularly described," Bloomberg reported.

Gundlach added that private credit firms that are calling their funds “semi-liquid” is a “kind of a diabolical name.

"Half the time it's liquid. It's liquid when you don't want your money and its illiquid when you do want your money," he said.

The FSB report stated that redemption pressure could be "further accelerated by concerns over potential unrecognised losses."

“This dynamic could trigger a downward spiral, where forced asset sales depress valuations further, amplifying losses and eroding investor confidence even further, especially if private managers are determined to gate or suspend redemptions further," the report stated.

Gundlach likened today's private credit market to the excesses seen during the dot-com bubble and the mortgage-backed securities boom, warning that investors are likely to face losses as risks build beneath the surface.

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