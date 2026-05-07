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Scale AI logo displayed on a smartphone screen. With Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang Instagram profile photo in the background. Indonesia - June 17, 2025
May 7, 2026 5:27 AM 3 min read

Pentagon Boosts Meta-Backed Scale AI Contract To $500 Million Amid Military AI Push

The Defense Department’s decision to increase the contract ceiling comes in the wake of the rapid uptake of Scale AI’s Production Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement since its initial award. The Pentagon's demand exceeded the original cap, using the contract vehicle to launch Project Agreements covering computer vision, generative AI decision support, and data operations.

The new agreement aims to sidestep the fragmented, years-long procurement cycles that have historically slowed innovation. Unlike traditional procurement mechanisms, the OTA enables any Pentagon component to channel funding through a centralized contracting authority and launch its own Project Agreement without issuing a separate competitive bid.

That flexibility has fueled adoption since the contract's initial award, and the expansion positions the vehicle to support the Department's broader AI initiatives.

Pentagon Pushes Deeper Into AI

The Scale AI agreement aligns with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's broader effort to accelerate AI adoption across the Pentagon. In a January strategy memo, Hegseth called for expanded use of AI tools and reducing bureaucratic hurdles that he said were slowing the deployment of new technologies.

New Tech Contracts Amid Anthropic Scrutiny

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock


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