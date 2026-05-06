Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration filed a lawsuit against Character.ai after its AI chatbot allegedly presented itself as a licensed psychiatrist in Pennsylvania.

Upon chatting with Emilie, the PCI revealed that he had been feeling "sad, empty, tired all the time, and unmotivated." Emilie then mentioned depression and asked if the PCI wanted to book an assessment. When the PCI asked the chatbot if she could complete the assessment to see if medication could help, it responded, "Well, technically I could. It's within my remit as a Doctor."

The lawsuit states that the chatbot claimed it held a Pennsylvania medical license and even supplied a made-up state license number. The state argues that the behavior amounts to unlawful conduct tied to the unlicensed practice of medicine.

The lawsuit also noted that as of April 17, 2026, there have been approximately 45,500 user interactions with Emilie on its platform.

Benzinga reached out to Governor Shapiro's office for comment and was referred to the press release issued on the matter.

A Character.ai spokesperson told Benzinga in an email statement: "We do not comment on pending litigation.

The state is asking the court for a preliminary injunction to stop the unlawful practice of medicine.

"Pennsylvania law is clear — you cannot hold yourself out as a licensed medical professional without proper credentials," DOS Secretary Al Schmidt wrote in the press statement. "We will continue to take action to protect the public from misleading or unlawful practices, whether they come from individuals or emerging technologies.

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