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The partners plan to jointly develop, test, and deploy advanced solutions in support of the U.S. Space Force's Space-Based Interceptor (SBI) program, the company said in its announcement.

"By bringing Anduril’s proven expertise across a range of owned capabilities and combining it with proven, best-of-breed capabilities from across the commercial space industrial base, we will deliver affordable, scalable solutions to counter the rapidly evolving missile threat. Through the SBI program, Anduril and our team of partners are defining the future of homeland defense," Anduril wrote.

According to Anduril, the effort will combine its in-house capabilities with contributions from commercial and research collaborators. Named partners include Impulse Space, Inversion Space, K2 Space, Sandia National Laboratories, and Voyager Technologies.

"K2 Space is building satellites that are bigger and more powerful than anything in orbit, and we're proud to be involved with Golden Dome to demonstrate what our technologies can bring to the warfighter," said Karan Kunjur, K2 Space co-founder and CEO. "We’re honored to partner with Anduril, who shares our vision of building at speed and scale to advance America's national security."

Last month, Andruil announced it was partnering with Impulse Space to develop prototypes of space-based interceptors that will track and destroy missiles from orbit.

The Golden Dome is a planned missile defense system intended to detect and destroy ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles before they launch or during their flight.

Trump signed an executive order last January directing the U.S. Armed Forces to construct the Golden Dome before the end of his term. The project is expected to cost approximately $185 billion and must be operational by 2028, Trump said.

Congress has already approved roughly $25 billion for the project. The upcoming FY2027 budget proposal requests another $17.5 billion for the initiative.

Anduril has previously been involved with developing space-based interceptors, Reuters first reported last year.

The U.S. Space Force also awarded contracts to Northrop Grumman, True Anomaly and Lockheed Martin, asking them to build space-based interceptor prototypes. These prototypes will be evaluated as part of the process toward awarding a final contract. That project could lead to a larger production agreement.

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