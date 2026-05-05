Private equity and venture capital firms have been increasingly acquiring restaurant franchises in recent years, with global investment in the sector doubling in 2025, according to an S&P Global report.

The trend has drawn mounting criticism, as some argue that private equity ownership tends to emphasize rapid expansion and financial returns at the expense of food quality and everyday operations.

• Where is EATZ stock headed?

When a franchisor is acquired by private equity, it's not inherently bad, but it does change the game: priorities, timelines, leadership and relationships shift, Susan Blackbeth, founder and managing partner of Auspicious Owl Group, said during a podcast with Franchise Business Review.

"Sometimes franchisees don't feel heard, and they don't feel understood, and they don't feel like they are really getting a voice in the room," she said.

Misaligned timelines between the franchises and private equity can create real strain on operations, Blackbeth stated. Franchisees tend to think long-term, say 10 or more years, while private equity typically thinks in exit terms of five to seven years.

"I think there are some that feel like the growth trajectory is too dramatic. It's too fast. And so when we grow systems too fast, franchise brands really aren't meant to grow with this sort of exponential rate because there's so much support that's required," Blackbeth said.

"I think the communication piece does a lot to assuage that timeline challenge. We are a trust values relationship and culture business in franchising, regardless of what hat you're wearing. I think you do see some relationships fracture when private equity comes in, and we think we already know the answer to the test," she added.

Private equity firms are also facing potential headwinds, including "the growing popularity of weight-loss drugs and rising food prices, which could reduce restaurant traffic and diminish overall market appeal," the S&P report noted.

"A key element to watch is the impact that disruption to energy and supply chain markets will have on input cost volatility — primarily labour and food cost. Business in the industry operates at relatively tight margins, and the new macro-economic landscape might test existing business models," Luca Blasi, head of Private Markets and Regulatory Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told Benzinga.

PE & VC In Franchising, The Numbers

The U.S. and Canada dominated restaurant investments in 2025, accounting for 66% of total deal value with $4.2 billion across 32 deals.

"The deals in 2025 show how the quick-service restaurant industry still presents interesting capital deployment opportunities compared to sectors where current valuations are relatively high, for example, technology and infrastructure," said Blasi.

Some of the largest private equity and venture capital investments in restaurants in 2025 include:

"A key trend among the deals of last year is the role of opportunity for technology to improve business operations — examples are digital ordering, loyalty programs, and AI-driven demand forecasting — that can generate operational alpha. This is particularly true for the activities in the U.S. and Canada, while other geographies could offer future opportunities to deploy US playbooks internationally," said Blasi.

Venture capital firm Y Combinator was the most active investor in the restaurant sector in 2025, taking part in 12 deals. It was followed by Garnett Station Partners, FJ Labs Inc. and Beijing Tomato Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd., each of which participated in seven deals.

"The concentration of activity among these major venture capital firms highlights continued institutional confidence in restaurant concepts that offer scalable business models and strong potential for technological integration," S&P stated.

Photo: Shutterstock