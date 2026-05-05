EXCLUSIVE: OpenVC Unveils NYSE Index Bridging Public-Private Markets

OpenVC has launched the NYSE OpenVC 500 Index, a new benchmark that bridges major U.S. public companies with large venture-backed firms that still trade privately.

The company says the goal is to give investors a broader way to track where corporate value sits as more high-profile startups delay going public.

"If you're benchmarking U.S. equity market performance based solely on the performance of publicly-listed companies, you're missing a huge piece of the puzzle," said David Shapiro, co-founder and CEO of OpenVC.

The index pulls from two existing NYSE-branded benchmarks, one focused on large U.S.-listed companies and another tracking venture-backed private firms valued above $1 billion. The 500 largest U.S.-headquartered companies are selected and weighted using a modified, non-float-adjusted market capitalization approach, the company stated in a press release.

ICE Data Indices, which provides financial technology and data services across major asset classes, will handle administration and daily calculation.

The roster will be refreshed once a year.

"To build an index like this, you need the data and experience that only ICE can bring to the table," Shapiro said. "The work they do is second to none, and we're very pleased to once again be partnering with them to deliver the kind of modern indexing solutions that are essential for truly understanding and benchmarking the markets of today, not the markets of the past."

OpenVC was founded in 2021 and provides indexing and investment solutions for venture capital, with a mission to make the VC space more transparent, accessible and efficient.

The company first launched OPEN Unicorn Index Fund, which tracks an index of the 50 largest U.S. Unicorns with valuations of $1 billion or greater, including SpaceX and Stripe.

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