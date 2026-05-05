AI Funds Soar On Paper Gains While Real Exits Stay Frozen: S&P Analyst

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies are attracting a disproportionate share of capital inflows compared with other private market sectors. More than 75% of limited partners (LPs) intend to allocate to AI in the next 12 months—more than four times that of blockchain—yet AI exit activity remains relatively subdued, a report from S&P found.

"We’re witnessing unprecedented investor conviction colliding with a closed exit window," Ilja Hauerhof, New Product Development Director, Private Markets, S&P Global Market Intelligence told Benzinga.

Aside from xAI's $250 billion acquisition by SpaceX, overall exit activity remains subdued, with funding flows operating on a different scale.

"Fresh capital is moving off the sidelines, supporting large AI funding rounds. The structural imbalance means capital is entering faster than it is leaving. Deployment is now decoupled from exit cycles, with LPs' intentions reflecting a forward-looking commitment to AI as a transformative platform," the report said.

AI Exposure Increases, Scalable Investments Narrow

Broad-based endowments, wealth managers, and family offices are all increasing their exposure to AI, even as opportunities for scalable investments are narrowing.

“AI investment has become critically concentrated," Hauerhof explained. "With 82% of new capital flowing into mega-deals above $1 billion—primarily U.S.-based platforms. There is real opportunity in underfunded companies that are quietly scaling—those that the market isn't fully pricing yet.”

Limited partners are no longer waiting for liquidity events; instead, they are increasingly leaning on interim performance signals.

“AI venture funds are posting double-digit returns, but this outperformance is built almost entirely on paper valuations and mark-to-market gains, not cash distributions. With exit markets remaining stubbornly subdued—minimal IPOs and limited M&A—the industry is running on performance validation rather than actual liquidity," Hauerhof said.

The bridge from "AI intent" to "AI liquidity" still depends on the exit window reopening, and on which companies can clear it, the report stated.

Over the past three quarters, deal counts have fallen 23%, despite total funding more than tripling. Average investment sizes are rising quickly as capital becomes more concentrated in a smaller number of companies. At the same time, the market is seeing tighter access to the platforms investors view as essential, which is driving valuations higher at an accelerating pace.

Meanwhile, geographic imbalances are widening, with US markets capturing a bulk of AI deal activity, the report stated. This trend underscores how concentrated momentum in the U.S. is reshaping global capital flows.

“The AI investment boom is triggering a capital export from Europe and the UK directly into U.S. markets. Investors are crossing borders to chase American mega-deals,” Hauerhof said.

Ultimately, the AI investment landscape is becoming increasingly defined by concentrated capital flows and unrealized gains rather than liquidity events. Until exit markets reopen, the sector is likely to remain fueled by conviction and paper performance rather than realized returns.

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