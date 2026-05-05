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Cleveland, Ohio, USA, July 21, 2016 Peter Thiel co-founder of PayPal Inc addresses the Republican National Nominating Convention the final day of the convention from the podium at Quicken Loans Arena
May 5, 2026 5:51 AM 2 min read

Forget Space Data Centers, This Peter Thiel-Backed Start Up Raised Millions To Fuel Ocean-Powered Compute System

A Peter Thiel-backed startup, Panthalassa, has secured $140 million in a funding round aimed at propelling its AI-powered sea technology.

Led by Thiel, the funding round witnessed participation from a mix of new and returning investors such as John Doerr, Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures, Max Levchin's SciFi Ventures, and Founders Fund. The funds will be channeled towards the completion of Panthalassa’s pilot manufacturing facility near Portland.

Founded in 2016, Panthalassa is working on a technology that merges wave power generated by floating orbs with onsite AI computing. The systems transmit data via low-Earth-orbit satellites. The Oregon-based startup has spent nearly a decade developing technologies in power generation, propulsion, autonomous operations, and computing.

Its co-founder and CEO, Garth Sheldon-Coulson, said that the company has developed offshore technology to harness high-energy waves into reliable, clean power, with Ocean-3 pilots launching this year and commercial rollout planned for 2027.

Meanwhile, Thiel said, "Extra-terrestrial solutions are no longer science fiction. Panthalassa has opened the ocean frontier."

AI Race Shifts Beyond Land Limits

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock



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