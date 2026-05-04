SpaceX is in the hot seat after around 80 South Texas residents filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleging that repeated sonic booms and shockwaves from Starship testing over the past two and a half years have damaged their homes.

In the complaint, filed in Brownsville, Texas, the residents allege damage linked to 11 Starship-related test flights carried out from April 2023 through October 2025, Reuters reported.

The lawsuit describes exposure to "extraordinary amounts of acoustic energy, including noise, vibrations, and sonic ⁠booms."

Benzinga reached out to SpaceX and attorneys for the plaintiffs for comment.

The filing argues SpaceX did not sufficiently evaluate how these tests could affect nearby homes and kept moving forward even with what the plaintiffs describe as "foreseeable, yet inadequately modeled, peril." It also alleges SpaceX proceeded with "conscious indifference to the rights, safety, or welfare of others, including plaintiffs."

The complaint includes technical claims about Starship's power, stating that the vehicle produces 16.7 million pounds of thrust, comparing that figure to NASA's Space Launch System, which generates 8.8 million pounds.

While the filing does not itemize the precise harm to each property, it argues that shockwave events can damage structures such as walls, windows, and roofs. The plaintiffs are asking for damages, legal costs, and attorney fees.

The dispute arises as SpaceX has scaled up its presence in the region, including employee involvement in creating the newly incorporated city of Starbase in May 2025. The company also held discussions in December about a potential land exchange involving 775 acres of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, The New York Times reported.

In 2025, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared SpaceX for as many as 25 launches a year at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX is also battling a separate legal fight over how often the Boca Chica Beach shoreline can be shut down for SpaceX launches, with arguments heard by the Texas Supreme Court in March, the Texas Tribune reported.

These lawsuits come as SpaceX is gearing up for its IPO, the company was reportedly leaning towards a listing on the NASDAQ.

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