Jamie Dimon Warned The Cockroaches Were Coming — So Far, It's Just Crickets

Six months ago, the most powerful banker in America walked onto a quarterly earnings call and used a word that doesn’t usually come up when bank CEOs talk to Wall Street: cockroaches.

Then Jamie Dimon said the line that would echo across Wall Street for the rest of the year: “My antenna goes up when things like that happen. And I probably shouldn’t say this, but when you see one cockroach, there are probably more. Everyone should be forewarned on this one.”

More Credit Issues?

It was vintage Dimon — direct, memorable, and just a little bit alarming. The comment got picked up everywhere. Howard Marks, the Oaktree Capital co-founder famous for his memos on credit cycles, wrote an entire November note titled “Cockroaches in the Coal Mine” riffing on Dimon’s framing. The word stuck.

He backed it up with a real-world view of where things were headed: “We’ve had a credit bull market now for the better part of since 2010. These are early signs there might be some excess out there. If we ever have a downturn, you’re going to see quite a few more credit issues.”

For investors, it landed at exactly the wrong moment. Bank stocks had been on a tear. Private credit — the world of non-bank lenders making loans to mid-sized companies — was in the middle of a multi-year boom that had pushed the asset class past $1.7 trillion. Dimon, who runs the biggest bank in the country, had essentially told the entire market: brace yourselves.

So everyone braced.

Then The Lights Came On

Six months later, the kitchen lights are on. The cockroaches haven’t shown up.

That, more or less, is the message Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni sent his clients this past Saturday. In a market call titled “Up, Up & Away,” Yardeni — who has been calling markets since the 1970s — wasn’t writing about Dimon directly.

But buried in the bullet points was a line that read like a quiet rebuttal to the entire cockroach narrative: “Even the soft spot in private credit is showing signs of stabilizing.”

That’s it. One sentence. No drama, no rebuttal, no mention of Dimon. But the implication is hard to miss: the corner of the credit market that was supposed to spawn the next wave of failures is settling down, not heating up.

If a credit crisis were brewing, none of this would look the way it does.

Even The Skeptics Pushed Back

Morningstar DBRS, the credit-ratings agency, called the Tricolor bankruptcy “an idiosyncratic event” — driven by fraud, not credit performance.

Even Dimon’s own CFO, Jeremy Barnum, pushed back on the systemic-risk framing, telling analysts on the same call: “I don’t think… that there are necessarily lower standards there or a huge systemic problem.”

What Investors Got Instead

Maybe the cockroaches are still in the walls, waiting for a real downturn. Dimon never said when, after all. He said if.

But for now, the lights are on. And as of Yardeni’s note this weekend, the floor looks pretty empty.

So far, it’s just crickets.

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