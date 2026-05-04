The joint venture aims to market artificial intelligence (AI) tools to private equity-backed companies. Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman are expected to be the main investors, each contributing approximately $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs is also expected to be a founding investor, with a contribution of around $150 million, as per the report. Other firms, including General Atlantic, are part of the deal, bringing the total expected investment to about $1.5 billion.

The investors aim to establish a company that will act as a consulting arm for Anthropic. This new entity will help businesses, including the private-equity firms’ portfolio companies, integrate AI into their operations, WSJ reported.

Anthropic, Hellman & Friedman, Blackstone, General Atlantic and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

Anthropic Faces Risks Amid Rapid Growth

However, the company faced a setback when the Pentagon’s tech chief declared Anthropic’s Claude models a supply chain risk. This led to discussions about phasing out their usage over the months. Despite this, he stated, some “exceptions” could be granted based on integration complexities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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