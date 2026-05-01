Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Has A New Role In Nvidia-Backed 'Fault-Tolerant' Quantum Computing Firm

Lip-Bu Tan, the CEO of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) , has taken on a new role as a board member of quantum computing firm PsiQuantum, which is currently valued at $7 billion.

“Their focus on fault-tolerant systems that can be manufactured at scale using the semiconductor industry sets them apart,” Tan told Semafor on Thursday, as he commended PsiQuantum’s unique approach.

Tan's Quantum Ties And Intel Scrutiny

Tan’s appointment to PsiQuantum’s board follows his history of backing quantum computing ventures through A&E Investments, a venture capital firm he chairs. A&E Investments previously funded PsiQuantum in its 2019 Series C round and also invested in IonQ that same year. Tan has been closely monitoring PsiQuantum’s progress for years.

Intel hired Tan in March 2025 for his venture capital expertise and strong industry connections, but his leadership has not been without controversy. In December, Tan faced scrutiny over multi-billion-dollar AI deals that intersected with his personal investments.

Intel's board rejected a 2025 proposal by Tan to acquire AI startup Rivos, where he had a stake, over conflict-of-interest concerns and lack of a clear AI strategy. He also pushed for a SambaNova deal. Experts flagged governance risks due to his overlapping roles in Intel and his own investment firms, including A&E Investment, though some noted his industry ties could benefit Intel.

Intel Shares Jump On AI-driven Demand

This rally marked one of the most dramatic turnarounds in big-cap tech amid the U.S. government’s stake in Intel the previous summer. President Donald Trump said federal investments in Intel generated over $30 billion in gains in recent months after backing the company.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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