White House Drafts Sweeping AI Guidelines Amid Anthropic Tensions

White House officials are working on developing an artificial intelligence policy that will outline requirements for AI usage across national security agencies.

The memo, which touches on the ongoing dispute between the Pentagon and Anthropic, encourages U.S. agencies to use multiple AI providers to avoid relying on a single model, sources told Bloomberg.

The policy also notes that AI companies in contract with the Department of Defense must agree not to get involved in the military's chain of command, in which the president is the final decision maker.

It was previously reported that the Trump administration is developing a strategy to bypass Anthropic‘s supply chain risk designation, potentially allowing the onboarding of its powerful AI model, Mythos.

Earlier this month, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. The meeting was described as a "productive introductory meeting" on potential collaborations between the government and the company.

Following the meeting, President Donald Trump said the artificial intelligence company was improving its standing with his administration, raising the prospect that the Pentagon could revisit its ban.

The memo is designed to replace the Biden administration's AI policy rather than target specific entities like Anthropic or the Pentagon. It is understood to cover a broad range of topics and is subject to ongoing changes, sources told Bloomberg.

The document notes that defense and intelligence agencies add language that protects constitutional rights and prohibits unauthorized surveillance. The memo also establishes a requirement for yearly updates to the Pentagon’s autonomous weapon guidelines.

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