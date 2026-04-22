OpenAI CEO Sam Altman criticized the cybersecurity marketing strategy of rival company, Anthropic for its newly launched cybersecurity product, Claude Mythos.

"You can justify that in a lot of different ways,” said Altman.

Altman further used a metaphor to illustrate his point, likening Anthropic’s strategy to selling a bomb shelter while threatening to drop a bomb.

‘We have built a bomb, we are about to drop it on your head. We will sell you a bomb shelter for $100 million," he added.

Anthropic AI Raises Cybersecurity Fears

In the following week, Anthropic unveiled Claude Opus 4.7 to test new cyber capabilities, saying it is less advanced than Mythos Preview as part of a phased safety rollout.

Last week, Barclays CEO Venkatakrishnan flagged Mythos as a potential catalyst for cyberattacks on global banks. He called it a “serious issue” and warned that Mythos was just the beginning, with more advanced systems likely to emerge rapidly.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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