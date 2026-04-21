EQT Sees Record Fundraising As Asia Private Equity Fund Raises $15.6 Billion

Private equity firm EQT has raised $15.6 billion for its private equity Asia Fund, as investors seek diversification across both asset classes and regions.

The fund, which received capital from 75 new investors, had originally sought to raise $12.5 billion when it was launched in 2024, Bloomberg reported.

Roughly three-quarters of the fund's capital originated from investors outside Asia, as many global backers increasingly look to the region amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and instability in other markets, Asia Chairman Jean Salata told Bloomberg.

He added that investors are "very interested in the Asia region as a place to invest."

Private Equity Firms Circle APAC Region

In April 2021, KKR & Co. closed its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, the KKR Asian Fund IV, with a record $15 billion in capital commitments. At the time, this was the largest private equity fund focused on the Asia-Pacific region.

Fundraising for Asia-Pacific-focused funds continued to weaken in 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year of decline, a report from Bain & Company stated. Total capital raised fell to $58 billion, a 12-year low, down 37% in value and 44% in fund count vs. 2024.

Despite a challenging fundraising environment, a large number of Asia-Pacific funds are on the road raising capital.

Approximately 60 Asia-Pacific-focused funds with target sizes greater than $1 billion remain in the market. Together, these funds represent more than 10% of global fund-raising targets. That’s well above the region's 5% share of recently closed funds.

This gap suggests a possible rebound in 2026 while also highlighting intensified competition for capital as LPs remain selective in allocating to the region. Early commitments to several large funds, however, provide an encouraging signal that fund-raising will begin to recover in 2026," the report stated.

Earlier this year, Blackstone raised more than $12 billion for its Asia fund, while Bain Capital added $10.5 billion to its sixth buyout fund.

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