OpenAI Consults With Accenture, PwC, Capgemini To Sell Codex To Businesses

OpenAI has brought on consulting firms in an effort to scale its artificial intelligence coding model, Codex.

As a result, OpenAI is launching Codex Labs, combining its experts with organizations to help businesses apply the model to real-world situations. OpenAI will provide workshops and working sessions where enterprise teams will learn where the AI model fits, how to integrate it into their existing workflows, and how to scale its usage.

"The demand we're seeing is outpacing our ability to help enterprises adopt Codex as quickly as they'd like. So, we are also working with leading global systems integrators (GSIs) to scale that impact," OpenAI stated.

OpenAI's partners include: Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Cognizant, Infosys, PwC, and Tata Consultancy Services.

"These firms know how to operate inside large enterprises. They know how to modernize software delivery, integrate new systems, support change across complex organizations, and help customers move from pilot to production."

The model is being used to hunt and fix software flaws in an effort to “reshape” cybersecurity. Anthropic's Claude models have gained popularity among B2B clients for their coding and enterprise use cases.

The Sam Altman-led company cut back on "side quests" in favor of enterprise AI and its upcoming "superapp."

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