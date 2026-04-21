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April 21, 2026 2:46 PM 1 min read

Baird Capital Caps New Private Equity Fund At $450 Million — And Turns Away Extra Demand

The private equity arm of investment bank Baird Capital has closed its third private equity fund after raising $450 million.

The fund is already 30% larger than Baird's prior vehicle. The firm noted that it turned away additional investor demand citing its "differentiated approach of being first institutional investors into lower-middle market, founder-led companies in the U.S. and U.K."

Baird Capital has already made three investments into the fund including U.K.-based native artificial intelligence platform Evolute IQ; U.K.-based Rapid Energy, which provides emergency and planned temperature-control hire solutions; and autoLOTO, a U.S.-based software and services company that helps organizations automate and manage Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) safety procedures.

Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co.The firm invests in B2B technology and services companies across North America and the U.K., partnering with entrepreneurs to build "exceptional" companies. 

Photo: Shutterstock

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