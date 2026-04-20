Global private equity exit volume decreased by 6.25% in the first quarter (Q1). The three-month period tallied 720 transactions. That’s down from 768 in Q1 2025.

Aggregate transaction value, however, surged to $311 billion. Elon Musk‘s $250 billion deal between SpaceX and xAI, the top quarter’s top transaction, made up about 80% of the total value.

Musk’s record-setting merger has redefined global M&A; the previous record stood for more than two decades, dating back to Vodafone’s (NASDAQ:VOD) $203 billion takeover of Germany’s Mannesmann in 2000.

The second largest exit in Q1 2026 was the deal to sell InPost SA. PPF Group NV, Advent Global Opportunities Management LLC, and AI Prime & Cy SCA sold the e-commerce platform for $10.61 billion.

A consortium including Advent International Lp, FedEx Corp., PPF Group, and A&R Investment Ltd. is acquiring the business.

Other large deals that took place in Q1 include:

Triton also sold its materials business, Ramudden Global AB, for $2.92 billion, while Apollo Global sold U.S.-based metal container plants of Anheuser-Busch InBev for $2.9 billion.

The IPO market has been "slow to pick up," even though the market saw a gradual recovery in 2025, said Victoria Chernykh, vice president of private equity at Preqin.

“IPO markets have not broadly reopened, removing an historically important exit route,” said Chernykh.

Sales to strategic buyers during the first quarter reached $270.81 billion, skewed by the outsized SpaceX transaction. Secondary buyouts totaled $39.06 billion, and IPO exits were valued at $1.32 billion, the report stated.

The IT sector saw the highest number of exits (198) in the year, followed by industrials (123) and healthcare (87).

"Exits are more resilient in AI-adjacent and digital infrastructure-linked businesses, where strategic demand is emerging," Chernykh said. "Additionally, small and midmarket buyouts benefit from broader buyer pools and financing flexibility."

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