Shield AI In Running For US Navy's $800 Million Surveillance Program

The work would be carried out using Shield AI's V-BAT vertical-takeoff-and-landing uncrewed aircraft to provide ongoing airborne monitoring. It operates at sea and from land-based sites with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Marine Corps, including deployments from Navy ships, the press release stated.

"We aren't just bringing the V-BAT product and service to the Navy; we're bringing a world-class team with a wealth of operational experience and the ability to produce undeniable outcomes for our warfighters."

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is "a venture-backed deep-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems," the company's website states.

Last month, Shield AI successfully closed a $240 million strategic funding round, raising its valuation to a high of $5.3 billion.

The round saw backing from key industry players, such as L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) and Hanwha Aerospace, along with continued investment from firms like Andreessen Horowitz, U.S. Innovative Technology, and Washington Harbour.

The capital raised will be used to further the development and deployment of Shield AI's Hivemind Enterprise, a product aimed at transforming the autonomous systems sector. It provides developers and organizations with essential tools to build, test, and deploy unmanned systems.

Later in the month, Advent International signed an agreement to co-lead a $1.5 billion Series G funding round for Shield AI.

This strategic move aims to bolster its longstanding commitment to national security priorities by supporting firms developing critical technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending customary approvals.

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