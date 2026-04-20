NSA Is Running Anthropic's Mythos AI: Report

The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) is allegedly using Anthropic's restricted artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos Preview, for cyber defense despite the Pentagon blacklisting the company by designating it a supply chain risk.

The AI model has also reportedly been used more broadly across the Defense Department, Axios reported.

Mythos was announced earlier this month. It is part of Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing,” which allows select organizations to access the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model.

Anthropic has described Mythos as its “most capable yet for coding and agentic tasks,” a reference to software that can take actions with less direct human prompting.

Despite the lawsuit, the government is reportedly considering granting federal agencies access to Anthropic’s advanced AI model “Mythos.”

In an email, Gregory Barbaccia, CIO at the White House Office of Management and Budget, said that the department is preparing safeguards to give agencies access to Mythos.

This will reportedly be a modified version of the advanced AI model. The email did not specify a timeline for the rollout.

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House on Friday to meet with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an effort to resolve the company's ongoing lawsuit with the Pentagon.

The White House described the meeting with Amodei as “productive” and “constructive,” CNBC reported.

The administration said the talks focused on balancing innovation with “safety” and managing risks tied to scaling powerful models.

Anthropic echoed the tone, calling the discussion “productive,” in a statement to the publication.

Despite the high-level engagement, Trump appeared out of the loop. When asked about Amodei’s visit on a runway in Arizona, he responded “Who?” and later added he had “no idea.”

The meeting marks a shift from the recent tensions, when the administration labeled Anthropic a national security risk and ordered agencies to stop using its technology.

The company responded with lawsuits challenging the move, and those cases are ongoing.

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