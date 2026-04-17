On Friday, the White House signaled a possible reset with Anthropic even as President Donald Trump appeared unaware of the CEO's high-level visit.

White House-Anthropic Talks Signal Possible Thaw

The White House described the meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei as "productive" and "constructive," CNBC reported.

Amodei met senior officials, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to discuss collaboration and guardrails around advanced AI systems.

The administration said the talks focused on balancing innovation with "safety" and managing risks tied to scaling powerful models.

Anthropic echoed the tone, calling the discussion "productive," in a statement to the publication.

Trump's ‘Who?' Remark Raises Questions

Despite the high-level engagement, Trump appeared out of the loop. When asked about Amodei's visit on a runway in Arizona, he responded "Who?" and later added he had "no idea."

The meeting marks a shift from the recent tensions, when the administration labeled Anthropic a national security risk and ordered agencies to stop using its technology.

The company responded with lawsuits challenging the move, and those cases are ongoing.

At the core of the dispute were disagreements with the Pentagon over how its AI could be used, particularly concerns about autonomous weapons and mass surveillance.

Mythos AI At The Center Of Talks

A key focus of the meeting was Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos, designed to detect software vulnerabilities and strengthen cybersecurity.

The system is being rolled out selectively under a private initiative and is not publicly available.

White House and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

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