SpaceX IPO Countdown Accelerates — Musk's Rocket Juggernaut Fast‑Tracks Vesting

Elon Musk's SpaceX has accelerated its scheduled vesting date to as soon as next week.

SpaceX notified employees that the vesting date, when the stock option shares would become eligible for sale, would occur this month instead of in May, according to what uncited sources told Bloomberg.

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​​The company is now targeting a May listing with a valuation of more than $1.75 trillion, making it the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco's $29 billion debut in 2019. The offering is expected to price the week of June 15.

Details regarding the IPO are subject to change, sources noted.

It is understood that SpaceX may also qualify for inclusion in major indexes such as the Nasdaq 100 shortly after its IPO, bypassing the traditional longer waiting periods.

SpaceX is also reportedly showing potential anchor investors its facilities in California, Mississippi and Texas.

Musk will be offering this tour across America for large-stakes investors such as sovereign wealth funds. The plane is set to depart from New York, although plans and dates are subject to change.

According to previous media reports, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley have all secured senior roles on the deal. Citigroup is also among the banks preparing the IPO.

International banks are also taking part in the process. Royal Bank of Canada, Mizuho Financial Group and Macquarie Group are all focused on managing shares from their respective locations.

In February, Musk announced that SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence startup xAI. The transaction valued SpaceX at about $1 trillion and xAI at roughly $250 billion, according to a Reuters report.

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