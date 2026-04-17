Anthropic CEO To Visit White House Over Pentagon Lawsuit

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei plans to visit the White House on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump's top adviser in an effort to resolve the company’s ongoing lawsuit with the Pentagon.

Amodei is meeting with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Axios reported.

The company filed a lawsuit in March, after the Pentagon formally notified the artificial intelligence company that its products pose a risk to the U.S. supply chain.

Despite the lawsuit, the government is reportedly considering granting federal agencies access to Anthropic's advanced AI model "Mythos."

In an email on Tuesday, Gregory Barbaccia, CIO at the White House Office of Management and Budget, said that the department is preparing safeguards to give agencies access to Mythos.

This will reportedly be a modified version of the advanced AI model. The email did not specify a timeline for the rollout.

Mythos was announced earlier this month. It is part of Anthropic’s “Project Glasswing,” which allows select organizations to access the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model.

"It would be grossly irresponsible for the U.S. government to deprive itself of the technological leaps that the new model presents. It would be a gift to China,” a source close to negotiations told Axios.

This is the second time that Amodei has met with White House officials. In February, the CEO held a meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss the government’s use of Anthropic’s AI model, CNBC reported.

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