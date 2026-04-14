OpenAI Expands Financial AI Push With Acquisition Of Hiro Finance

OpenAI has acquired personal finance startup Hiro Finance, though the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Hiro app has stopped accepting new users and will shut down on April 20, according to a LinkedIn post from founder Ethan Bloch. Existing users will have until May 13 to export their data before the service is fully discontinued.

Investors in Hiro included General Catalyst Partners, Ribbit Capital, and Restive Investment Management. Together they raised $6.3 million in seed funding, according to Bloomberg.

Founded in 2023, Hiro Finance was an artificial intelligence-powered personal finance app that aimed to improve financial IQ through precise planning. Hiro focused on verifiable financial mathematics, allowing users to stress-test scenarios with high precision.

Bloch was also the founder of fintech app Digit, which was acquired by Oportun in 2021 for over $200 million.

Hiro employees will join OpenAI, though it is unclear how many employees will be joining Sam Altman's team. Hiro's LinkedIn page shows 13 associated members.

"As we got to know the team at OpenAI, it became clear that joining forces would give us the opportunity to pursue that vision at a much larger scale for a much broader audience," Bloch wrote on the website.

"For decades, personalized financial guidance has been too expensive, too generic, or too hard to access. ChatGPT is finally changing that. The mission that brought us to Hiro, and to Digit before that, has not changed: improving people's financial well-being. If anything, it feels even more important now," Bloch wrote.

OpenAI has made similar acquisitions in the space, including personal finance app ROI in October 2025. Altman's company has also acquired Neptune, Context.ai, Crossing Minds, and Software Applications Incorporated (SAI), recently.

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