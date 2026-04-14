Will Trump Greenlight Anthropic's Mythos After The Pentagon Fight?

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said the firm is discussing its next frontier model with the Trump administration despite a Pentagon contract dispute that led the agency to label the company as a supply chain risk.

"AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities," Anthropic noted. Mythos Preview is an AI model that exposes software vulnerabilities, helping companies protect themselves from threats.

The development handed the Trump administration a key interim victory in a closely watched legal fight over artificial intelligence and military use.

The ruling allows the designation to remain in effect while litigation continues, though it does not resolve the case on its merits.

“We have a narrow contracting dispute, but I don’t want that to get in the way of the fact that we care deeply about national security,” Clark said at the Semafor World Economy event in Washington on Monday.

“Our position is the government has to know about this stuff, and we have to find new ways for the government to partner with a private sector that is making things that are truly revolutionizing the economy, but are going to have aspects to them which hit national security, equities, and other ones. So absolutely, we’re talking to them about Mythos, and we’ll talk to them about the next models as well," he continued.

Specific details regarding the discussions with the U.S. government—including which agencies are involved—have not been disclosed, according to Reuters.

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