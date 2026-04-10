Howard Marks Says Private Credit Standards 'Were Too Low And Setting The Scene For A Correction'

Oaktree Capital Management CEO Howard Marks said that some direct lending managers "accepted too much money and invested it too fast, applying standards that were too low and setting the scene for a correction.”

He added that the massive amounts of capital that had previously been available in direct lending created a "goldrush mentality,” in a memo entitled "What's Going on in Private Credit?"

In the last 15 years, direct lending has surged to $2 trillion, while just two decades ago the whole private credit market stood at only about $150 billion, Marks pointed out.

"In the last several months, the tide has begun to go out for direct lending (generalized to all of private credit by those who don't make fine distinctions). To paraphrase Buffett, this created the possibility that some bare bottoms would be exposed," Marks said.

The CEO added that the bankruptcies of First Brands and Tricolor took investors by surprise last year, sparking concerns about how publicly traded vehicles for direct lending were structured. In particular, questions arose over the methods used to value their private debt holdings.

"It's usually the case that if a confluence of troubling events builds up, a critical mass can eventually be reached, rendering investors no longer able to overlook the newly exposed flaws in the new thing. And that brings us to software debt," he said.

Direct lending expanded into the software space when managers concluded that companies with market-leading positions in software were unlikely to be replaced. As a result, private equity funds began to buy software companies and credit investors began to lend their money.

"In my experience, the limiting factor in credit markets is never borrowers' appetite for capital but rather lenders' willingness to supply it," Marks wrote.

Artifical Intelligence And Software

Over the last year or two, artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly reduced the need for human interaction specifically as it relates to computer programming and writing software. While the market didn't react much to this in 2024, investors began to pay attention starting in November 2025, when Anthropic released a new coding model capable of automating tasks across multiple fields.

"The private credit market has faced scrutiny and volatility ever since," Marks said.

Many banks and asset managers have placed limits on redemptions in their private credit funds, causing investors to question the safety of their investments.

Marks added that Oaktree's exposure to software companies across its entire credit platform is "extremely small" on an absolute basis and relative to its peers.

"We believe our private credit investments have been defensively underwritten and conservatively structured. Our software exposure is substantially less than that of our peers, predominantly first-lien, and with very little of it payment-in-kind," he said.

In private equity, higher interest rates have led to portfolio companies becoming less profitable. This has led to a slow down in the number of companies being sold. As a result, distributions to private equity LPs have fallen and LPs are less able to commit to new funds.

"Returns on private equity funds have fallen precipitously. According to Claude, ‘MSCI estimates that between 2022 and Q3 2025, an index of U.S. private equity funds saw annualized returns of 5.8%, compared to 11.6% for the S&P 500.’ This further reduced enthusiasm for new PE funds," the memo stated.

"In the future, the performance of portfolio companies will be heavily influenced by the amount of skill private equity firms applied in selecting, financing, and managing them. These things, plus the salability of companies, will do a great deal to determine the performance of the debt that financed buyouts, including private loans," Marks concluded.

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