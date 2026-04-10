OpenAI Backs Illinois Bill Limiting AI Liability To 'Critical Harms'

OpenAI is supporting an Illinois Senate Bill that would limit when artificial intelligence developers can be held accountable for extreme incidents labeled as "critical harms."

The bill defines "critical harms" as the death or serious injury of 100 or more people or at least $1 billion in property damage, or the creation or use of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear weapons.

This coverage would apply to any system built on more than $100 million in compute, meaning AI developers such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, xAI and Meta would all fall under this new statute.

Caitlin Niedermeyer, a member of OpenAI’s Global Affairs team, voiced her support for the bill, but argued against a "patchwork of inconsistent state requirements," calling for a federal framework instead, Yahoo News reported.

Benzinga reached out to OpenAI regarding its support for the Illinois bill and has not yet received a response by press time.

To date, there have not been any Federal laws or regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence, or who might bear responsibility should a large-scale disaster occur.

California and New York have both enacted legislation that obligates AI developers to provide safety and transparency disclosures, while policymakers nationwide are pushing forward with differing regulatory approaches due to the lack of federal oversight.

A nonpartisan organization called IssueOne stated that seven of the largest AI, tech and social media companies spent a combined $50 million on federal lobbying during the first nine months of 2025. An average of $400,000 for every day that Congress has been in session.

On Thursday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the launch of an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT, citing concerns that the use of artificial intelligence technologies and data may pose risks to public safety and national security.

"AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We're demanding answers on OpenAI's activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans, and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting. Wrongdoers must be held accountable," Uthmeier wrote in a post on X.

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