OpenAI To Launch Cybersecurity Model To Rival Anthropic's Claude Mythos

OpenAI is planning to launch a cybersecurity model that rivals Anthropic's cybersecurity artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos.

The AI cybersecurity model, designed to work with advanced hacking and defensive capabilities, will be released to a small group of businesses through OpenAI’s existing Trusted Access for Cyber pilot program, Axios reported.

The pilot program was announced in February in an effort to "enhance baseline safeguards for all users while piloting trusted access for defensive acceleration."

OpenAI committed $10 million in API credits to participants at the time of the announcement.

Yesterday, it was announced Anthropic plans to release Claude Mythos Preview to a select group of companies, as the AI firm aims to identify and fix software vulnerabilities in an effort to "reshape" cybersecurity.

This move comes as AI capabilities surrounding cybersecurity have reached a "tipping point." Government officials have recently raised concerns that artificial intelligence tools could be misused to disrupt critical infrastructure such as financial systems or power grids.

RFA, a global provider of IT, cybersecurity and cloud services for the financial sector, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing cybersecurity risks for private equity firms.

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Global Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) George Ralph noted that not only are these threats becoming more sophisticated, but many executives are also discussing the potential risk for more AI-related scams.

Advancements in AI are lowering barriers to entry for hacking, as less-skilled individuals can now execute more sophisticated cyberattacks than in the past.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated today that his office is launching an investigation into OpenAI, citing concerns that AI technology and data may pose risks to both public safety and national security.

The AG added that there are concerns that this data could “fall into the hands of America’s enemies, such as the Chinese Communist Party,” Uthmeier said in a video posted to X.

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