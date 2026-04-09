KKR Says Uncertainty Is Creating Opportunities In Private Markets

The private markets landscape has been a rather difficult one this year, with heightened market volatility, ongoing geopolitical tensions, evolving monetary policy, and the acceleration of AI-driven disruption all causing tension.

Despite this, "today's uncertainty is creating opportunities across many asset classes, including private markets," KKR's investment team wrote in a recent April report.

The current environment is "less about reacting to noise and more about staying focused on fundamentals," the investment team added.

Dan Pietrzak, partner in private credit at KKR, cautioned against what he calls a common misconception, that private credit is often assumed to mean corporate lending alone. In fact, the investment universe is far broader.

Private asset-based finance, such as aircraft leases and business equipment loans, is a growing segment of the private credit market. Pietrzak pointed to its historically attractive yields, market size, and the potential for diversification.

While recent headlines have spotlighted elevated defaults in private credit—particularly within software, Pietrzak noted that stress has so far been concentrated on specific issuers and is not indicative of a sudden or broader shock in the private credit system.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed similar views on the private credit sector.

AI Disruption In The Marketplace

Pietrzak stressed the importance of selectivity when it comes to artificial intelligence.

"In many cases, it's almost like surgery to rip these systems out," he explained, underscoring why some businesses are more resilient than others to the ripple effects of AI.

Meanwhile, Alisa Amarosa Wood, partner, private equity, said that she views the creation of artificial intelligence as a tool for value creation.

AI will be disruptive, but figuring out how companies can use that for their portfolios and to drive long-term value is an important piece to the puzzle, she noted.

HALO Investments Are Mission Critical

On the topic of infrastructure, specifically defined as Heavy Assets, Low Obsolescence (HALO), referring to companies focused on physical infrastructure rather than artificial intelligence, James Cunningham, partner, Infrastructure at KKR, explained that these "aren't just convenient assets; they are mission critical."

It was previously reported that the private credit market is ditching software and favoring industrial and asset-heavy sectors.

Major firms like Blackstone, Bain Capital, and Brookfield Asset Management are now targeting HALO companies due to their lower exposure to technological disruption.

Areas such as power generation and distribution, and digital connectivity will create opportunities within the market, KKR noted.

Simultaneously, AI is creating a "powerful new tailwind," Cunningham added. The evolution of data centers is paving the way for an increase in demand for both power and connectivity infrastructure.

Hyperscalers are expected to spend roughly $500 billion in 2026 alone, Cunningham stated.

Several firms have raised capital to invest in industrial technologies, defense, or data sectors.

Last year, Blue Owl Capital closed its digital infrastructure fund III with $7 billion. The fund focuses on data centers and digital infrastructure. The firm is expected to launch a fourth fund this year.

Meanwhile, Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z is actively investing through its “American Dynamism” practice, which focuses on defense technology, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing.

The firm recently led a $175 million Series B funding round for autonomous surface vessel maker Saronic, Forbes reported.

Overall, KKR believes that leaning into complexity will generate “interesting” market opportunities. The firm encourages investors to stay diversified, focus on reliance and quality, and maintain a long-term perspective going forward, the report concluded.

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