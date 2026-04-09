Florida AG Launches Investigation Into OpenAI Over Possible Chinese Threat

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OpenAI has struck a deal to deploy its AI tools inside the Pentagon's classified systems, hours after the Trump administration formally blacklisted rival Anthropic over nearly identical demands — raising urgent questions about whether Washington is applying different rules to different AI companies. CEO Sam Altman announced the agreement Friday on X, saying the Pentagon had agreed to two core safety principles: prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance, and a requirement for human oversight over the use of force, including in autonomous weapons systems. The Department of War confirmed it agreed to those terms and will also embed OpenAI engineers on-site to ensure model safety. How We Got Here The backdrop is a months-long standoff between the Pentagon and Anthropic, whose Claude AI system became the first model to run on classified military networks under a contract worth up to $200 million. Anthropic had baked the same two restrictions — no autonomous weapons, no mass surveillance of US citizens — into that agreement. The Pentagon, which says it has never sought to use AI for those purposes, nonetheless demanded the clauses be removed so it could deploy Claude for "all lawful purposes" without a private company's sign-off. When Anthropic refused, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated the company a "supply chain risk" — a label typically reserved for firms with ties to foreign adversaries — and ordered all federal agencies and military contractors to cut ties with the company. The move threatened to make Anthropic's enterprise business toxic: any company with Pentagon contracts would need to prove its work doesn't touch Anthropic's products. The Divergence That Matters The core question now is what, exactly, OpenAI agreed to that Anthropic didn't — because on paper, their red lines were the same. Altman said the Pentagon acknowledged the principles already reflected in US law and policy. Anthropic argued the same thing and still got blacklisted. Neither the Pentagon nor OpenAI has clarified the difference. Anthropic has said it plans to legally challenge the supply chain risk designation. Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael, meanwhile, endorsed the OpenAI deal on X, praising OpenAI as a "reliable and steady partner" — a phrase that signals less about the terms of the agreement than about the relationship that produced it. What's At Stake For The Sector Analysts had warned the Anthropic standoff was a message to every AI company in government negotiations. The OpenAI deal complicates that picture — it shows the Pentagon will accept guardrails from some companies, while treating identical positions from others as a national security threat. Altman has called on the DoW to offer OpenAI's terms to all AI firms, a move that, if taken seriously, could defuse the broader standoff. Whether the administration follows through will define how AI companies navigate Washington for years to come.
April 9, 2026 3:04 PM 2 min read

Florida AG Launches Investigation Into OpenAI Over Possible Chinese Threat

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is launching an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT, citing concerns that the use of artificial intelligence technologies and data may pose risks to public safety and national security.

The AG added that there are concerns that this data could "fall into the hands of America's enemies, such as the Chinese Communist Party," Uthmeier said in a video posted to X.

He added that while artificial intelligence has created a "monumental leap in technology," it has also been linked to criminal behavior. He cited child sex abuse material, use by child predators and the encouragement of suicide and selfharm as the reasoning behind their concerns.

"We’ve also learned that ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University that tragically took two lives," Uthmeier stated.

Uthmeier added that while he "supports innovation," it doesn't give any company the right to endanger children. 

Benzinga reached out to OpenAI for comment on the investigation but did not hear back at the time of publication.

"AI should exist to supplement, support, and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise. As big tech rolls out these technologies, they should not, they cannot put our safety and security at risk…companies that do so will be held accountable to the fullest extent," Uthmeier said. 

The Attorney General added that subpoenas against OpenAI are forthcoming.

Uthmeier then called on the Florida legislature to "work quickly on implementing protections to safeguard our children from the dangers of AI," and called on the Office of the Attorney General to help "fight these evils."

On Wednesday, OpenAI announced a Child Safety Blueprint to help prevent AI-enabled Child sexual exploitation, the company revealed.

The blueprint focuses on three key priorities: modernizing laws to address AI-generated and altered CSAM, improving provider reporting and coordination to support more effective investigations, and building safety-by-design measures directly into AI systems to prevent and detect misuse.

Photo: Shutterstock

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