Florida AG Launches Investigation Into OpenAI Over Possible Chinese Threat

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is launching an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT, citing concerns that the use of artificial intelligence technologies and data may pose risks to public safety and national security.

The AG added that there are concerns that this data could "fall into the hands of America's enemies, such as the Chinese Communist Party," Uthmeier said in a video posted to X.

He added that while artificial intelligence has created a "monumental leap in technology," it has also been linked to criminal behavior. He cited child sex abuse material, use by child predators and the encouragement of suicide and selfharm as the reasoning behind their concerns.

"We’ve also learned that ChatGPT may likely have been used to assist the murderer in the recent mass school shooting at Florida State University that tragically took two lives," Uthmeier stated.

Uthmeier added that while he "supports innovation," it doesn't give any company the right to endanger children.

Benzinga reached out to OpenAI for comment on the investigation but did not hear back at the time of publication.

"AI should exist to supplement, support, and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise. As big tech rolls out these technologies, they should not, they cannot put our safety and security at risk…companies that do so will be held accountable to the fullest extent," Uthmeier said.

The Attorney General added that subpoenas against OpenAI are forthcoming.

Uthmeier then called on the Florida legislature to "work quickly on implementing protections to safeguard our children from the dangers of AI," and called on the Office of the Attorney General to help "fight these evils."

On Wednesday, OpenAI announced a Child Safety Blueprint to help prevent AI-enabled Child sexual exploitation, the company revealed.

The blueprint focuses on three key priorities: modernizing laws to address AI-generated and altered CSAM, improving provider reporting and coordination to support more effective investigations, and building safety-by-design measures directly into AI systems to prevent and detect misuse.

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