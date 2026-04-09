Court Square Closes Fifth Flagship Fund At $3.8 Billion

Court Square Capital Partners, formerly Citigroup's in-house private equity arm, surpassed its $3 billion target, raising $3.8 billion for its Court Square Partners Fund V.

Fund V will focus on control buyouts in the business services, health care, industrials and technology sectors, specifically seeking long-term growth potential, the company stated in a press release.

"​​This close signals continued confidence in our approach and our ability to partner with founders, families and management teams to drive long-term value and growth. We are incredibly excited about the opportunity set across our target sectors, and we continue to find compelling ways to deploy capital in the current market environment," said Chris Bloise, president and managing partner.

Fund V, the firm's largest fund to date, saw more than 40 new investors from 20 different countries, including pensions, asset managers, insurance companies and family offices.

Rick Walsh, partner at Court Square, commented: “We believe this result underscores Court Square's 47-year track record of delivering consistent performance to our investors. We place a strong emphasis on investor alignment, supported by our history of co-investment activity alongside our investors and a GP commitment that has increased fund-over-fund."

Walsh added that the firm has returned $7.4 billion from 17 full exits and 15 dividend recaps since 2022, the year the Fed started raising rates.

Fund V builds on the work of Fund IV, which invested in 23 companies across Court Square's main sectors. So far, Fund V has committed to six investments, the firm noted.

Last week, it was announced that Court Square acquired a majority stake in CallTower, a global provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions.

The firm purchased the company from BV Investment Partners, which had held a majority stake in the company since 2023.

Court Square is a middle-market private equity firm with more than 40 years in the industry. The firm invests in companies that have growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, technology and telecommunications sectors.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the New York-based firm has $10 billion in assets under management.

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