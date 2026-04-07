Anthropic has rolled out Project Glasswing, a security-focused collaboration that includes various big-name companies spanning finance and tech.

The group plans to use an unreleased Anthropic model, Claude Mythos Preview, to hunt and fix software flaws in an effort to “reshape” cybersecurity, Anthropic stated.

“AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities,” Anthropic noted. Mythos Preview is an AI model that will expose software vulnerabilities, giving companies a chance to protect themselves from threats.

Anthropic has expanded access to Mythos to more than 40 additional organizations involved in critical software infrastructure, covering both proprietary and open-source code, the company stated.

Anthropic Uncovers ‘Thousands Of Vulnerabilities’

Internal testing over the past few weeks uncovered thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities, flaws that were "previously unknown to the software developers," across widely used software, and it provided examples, including issues in OpenBSD, FFmpeg, and the Linux kernel.

San Francisco-based Anthropic has reported those vulnerabilities to the relevant parties, the company noted.

After 90 days, Anthropic plans to release a public report highlighting what they learned.

Anthropic is allocating up to $100 million in usage credits tied to Mythos Preview for these efforts. The costs are a fraction of the $30 billion in Series G funding Anthropic raised in February.

Anthropic, which boasts a $380-billion valuation, also made $4 million in direct donations aimed at open-source security groups. It donated $2.5 million to Alpha-Omega and OpenSSF through the Linux Foundation. It also contributed $1.5 million to the Apache Software Foundation.

Photo: Shutterstock