Deutsche Bank Bags $100 Million Betting Against Software Debt

• Deutsche Bank stock is taking a breather. What’s next for DB stock?

Last year, the U.S. distressed trading desk made about $200 million in profit during the three months ending Sept. 30, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as Software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-provider stocks saw sharp declines in recent weeks amid market concerns that artificial intelligence will erode the relevance of the sector.

Some of the top private equity CEOs have addressed what many call the "SaaS apocalypse" as investors voice concerns about the stock slump.

Thoma Bravo's managing partner, Holden Spaht, believes AI is driving the next phase of innovation in software and sees this as a "compelling opportunity”.

Meanwhile, Apollo Global Management's CEO Marc Rowan has called the investor reaction to software stocks "extreme."

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) started restricting lending to loans associated with software companies in its private credit funds.

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