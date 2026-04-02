Stripe, Coinbase, Cloudflare To Create NonProfit For AI Driven Payments

Stripe, Coinbase Global, and Cloudflare are working together to form a nonprofit foundation called the x402 Foundation, which will manage the open x402 protocol for seamless online payments.

The foundation will be built under the Linux Foundation and will act as a neutral organization supporting x402, a universal payment standard. This standard allows payments to be built directly into everyday web interactions, so AI agents, APIs, and apps can send and receive money just as easily as they share data.

“By moving the x402 protocol under the stewardship of the Linux Foundation, we are ensuring that the future of agentic commerce remains neutral, interoperable, and accessible to everyone. Cloudflare is committed to providing the secure, global infrastructure needed to turn this protocol into a fundamental pillar of how value moves across the Internet," Stephanie Cohen, chief strategy officer at Cloudflare, said in a press release.

Membership in the x402 Foundation includes a diverse array of companies, such as Adyen, Amazon Web Services, American Express, Ampersend.ai, Base, Circle, Cloudflare, Coinbase, Fiserv Merchant Solutions, Google, KakaoPay, Mastercard, Merit Systems, Microsoft, Polygon Labs, PPRO, Shopify, Sierra, Solana Foundation, Stripe, thirdweb, and Visa.

“The internet was built on open protocols,” said Jim Zemlin, CEO of the Linux Foundation. “The x402 Foundation will create an open, community-governed home to develop these capabilities in the open, ensuring they evolve with transparency, interoperability, and broad participation across the ecosystem.”

The x402 Foundation aims to ensure the protocol remains vendor-neutral and community-driven, supporting the sustainable growth of internet-native payments. This move is expected to facilitate secure, frictionless transactions across platforms, benefiting developers, enterprises, and merchants worldwide.

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