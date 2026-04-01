Perplexity AI Under Fire In Lawsuit Alleging Privacy Violations

Doe claimed the AI company integrated “undetectable” tracking software into its search engine code, which automatically sends users' conversations to Meta, Google and other third parties.

“We have not been served any lawsuit that matches this description, so we are unable to verify its existence or claims," Jesse Dwyer, chief communications officer for Perplexity, wrote in a statement to Benzinga.

The lawsuit also accused Meta and Google of violating state and federal computer privacy and fraud laws.

Perplexity and Others in Court

This was not the first time that Perplexity has been sued.

Last month, a federal judge in San Francisco issued a preliminary injunction preventing Perplexity from using its Comet browser's AI agent to enter password-protected areas of Amazon's website and make purchases for users.

The lawsuit alleged the company deliberately disguised its AI agent as a regular Google Chrome browser session and was not transparent about its usage.

Amazon also has another lawsuit against Perplexity over its "Buy with Pro" e-commerce feature, which Amazon alleged scrapped product listings without authorization.

This was not the first case of artificial intelligence overstepping the boundaries of set rules and regulations.

Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude chatbot, was facing a lawsuit from music rights management company BMG.

According to a Rolling Stone report, BMG alleged Anthropic used lyrics from major artists to train its chatbot without obtaining proper authorization.

In a more serious case, three Tennessee teenagers filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI, claiming its AI chatbot Grok created and spread sexualized images of them without consent, Reuters reported.

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