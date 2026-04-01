Citadel Securities-Backed EDX Markets Files For National Trust Bank Charter

EDX Markets, a crypto exchange backed by Citadel Securities and Fidelity Digital Assets, has filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national trust bank charter.

The OCC has not indicated a timeline for a decision on the application; however, if it is approved, EDX's custody, management, and trading operations would fall under direct banking supervision.

Securing a trust bank charter would provide EDX with the regulatory framework needed to serve institutional investors, who have identified custody risks and regulatory uncertainty as obstacles to adopting crypto.

Other crypto firms have recently secured approvals from the OCC for a national trust bank charter.

In December, Ripple secured conditional approval, along with four other digital asset firms, allowing them to engage in custody, safekeeping and stablecoin management.

Circle, Paxos, BitGo, and Fidelity Digital Assets were all given the green light to become a national trust bank charter.

The OCC granted Anchorage Digital conditional approval in 2021, making it the first federally chartered digital asset bank.

EDX Markets is an institutional cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2022 by Tony Acuna-Rohter. The company is backed by major firms such as Sequoia, Pantera, Paradigm, HRT and GSR, among others.

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