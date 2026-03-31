Sycamore Labs Raises $65 Million Seed Round Led By Coatue, Lightspeed, Databricks CEO

Venture Capital firm Sycamore has announced a $65 million seed funding round aimed at developing an operating system for autonomous enterprise AI.

The announcement highlights that this funding will help organizations deploy AI agents efficiently and securely.

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The funding round was led by Coatue and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with contributions from Abstract Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC, Fellows Fund and E14 Fund. Notable angel investors include former OpenAI Chief Research Officer Bob McGrew, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi.

Sycamore's platform aims to revolutionize enterprise computing by providing a comprehensive lifecycle platform for AI agents, from discovery to deployment. The system emphasizes trust and governance, ensuring that operations are isolated and auditable from the outset.

Sycamore founder and CEO Sri Viswanath, who previously held CTO roles at Atlassian and Groupon, stated, "Every enterprise system today is built for humans doing the work. The next generation of enterprise software will be autonomous, continuously learning, and adaptive. Sycamore is building the operating system for that future, with a foundation of trust, security, and control."

The investment will bolster Sycamore’s engineering and AI teams and support research and development on trust architectures and multi-agent coordination.

Raviraj Jain, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, noted, "Sri is one of the few founders who has built enterprise platforms at true global scale. Sycamore sits at the intersection of two major shifts: AI adoption and agent security."

Thomas Laffont, co-founder of Coatue, added, "We see Sycamore as that foundational platform," emphasizing the need for a trust and governance layer before AI autonomy can scale in enterprises.

Sycamore, which was founded in 2025, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The team includes researchers from Stanford and Cornell and engineers from Meta, Google, Atlassian, among others.

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