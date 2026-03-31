Apollo Circles KKR's Atlantic Aviation In $10 Billion Acquisition Move

Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to acquire private jet fixed-base operator Atlantic Aviation from KKR & Co. in a move that is expected to value the company at approximately $10 billion.

The buyout may be made public in the coming days, although the process is ongoing and KKR could withdraw from its plan to offload its share of the company, Bloomberg reported, citing sources it didn’t identify.

Apollo is partnering with GIC Pte to purchase a controlling holding in Atlantic Aviation, while KKR is looking inject fresh investment into the company to retain its interest.

Atlantic Aviation offers a premier Fixed Based Operator (FBO) providing comprehensive private aviation ground handling, fueling, and terminal services across more than 100 North American locations, the website states.

Earlier this week, Apollo announced it would sell CootIT Systems to Ecolab for $4.75 billion. KKR acquired CooIT in 2023 through its Global Impact Fund III, which helped scale innovative commercial solutions to global challenges.

Apollo also recently announced its plans to establish a second headquarters in either Texas, South Florida, The Financial Times reported. The New York City-based private equity firm has held its main office for two decades in Midtown Manhattan adjacent to Central Park.

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