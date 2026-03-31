Ares Drives $1.7 Billion Antares Deal In Secondaries Push

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Antares Capital announced the completion of their second continuation vehicle, securing commitments exceeding $1.7 billion.

The new vehicle is intended to acquire assets from a closed-end private credit fund, consisting of over 300 first lien, floating rate loans that Antares originated and manages, the company press release stated.

This initiative offers existing investors a liquidity avenue while providing new investors access to Antares’ quality private credit assets. Antares will continue to oversee the continuation vehicle and its associated loans.

"This transaction reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative liquidity solutions to private credit institutional investors," said Vivek Mathew, president of Antares. "Antares is pleased to once again partner with Ares and utilize the continuation vehicle structure to provide flexible, investor-focused solutions, while offering access to a mature, high-performing portfolio with healthy cash generation."

Dave Schwartz, Head of Ares Credit Secondaries, and Luca Salvato, Partner at Ares, expressed satisfaction in leading this second continuation vehicle with Antares within a year. They highlighted the investment as a testament to their strong capital base and disciplined credit investment approach, which allows them to provide creative liquidity solutions in a dynamic market.

Evercore played a pivotal role as the lead financial advisor for this transaction, with support from GreensLedge and Moelis & Company LLC.

Antares Capital, is an alternative credit manager, with approximately $90 billion in capital. The firm focuses on delivering dependable credit solutions through its core private credit, liquid credit, and liquidity solutions platforms.

Ares Management Corporation, with nearly $623 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025, is a global leader in alternative investment management, offering a range of investment solutions across credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes.

Ares Strategic Income Fund (ASIF) , which managed close to $23 billion in assets as of January, declined 0.68% last month in the worst setback since it was launched in 2023.

The news came after Ares announced it would limit withdrawals from the fund after facing a significant increase in redemption requests.

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