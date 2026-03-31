Blackstone Sets New Benchmark With Record Life Sciences Fund

Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) announced the final closure of its Blackstone Life Sciences VI fund (BXLS), reaching a record $6.3 billion in capital commitments.

This milestone marks the largest private fund ever dedicated to life sciences, surpassing its predecessor by nearly 40%. The fund was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in Blackstone's strategies, the press release stated.

"Our partnerships with global leaders have produced 34 regulatory approvals of innovative medicines and devices. This track record highlights how we work successfully with industry trailblazers to help bring their most important products to patients around the world," Nicholas Galakatos, who serves as the Global Head of Blackstone Life Sciences, said in the release.

BXLS has demonstrated a strong track record, with an 86% success rate for Phase III assets, outperforming the industry average, according to the press release.

Strategic Deals Drive Expansion

Over the last year, the platform has committed approximately $2 billion to new investments.

BXLS recently entered into a $700 million research and development funding agreement with Merck for the development of an antibody-drug used to treat cancers.

In 2020, Blackstone and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals participated in a broad strategic collaboration under which Blackstone provided up to $2 billion to support Alnylam's advancement of innovative RNA interference (RNAi) medicines,

These strategic collaborations underscore Blackstone’s ability to source, finance, and manage large-scale investments effectively. BXLS leads the market by transaction count among sellers of drug and medical technology royalties, from the late-stage products that it funds and eventually receives approval, based on transactions completed since the BXLS platform was established.

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