Databricks Unveils $850 Million UK Investment To Fast-Track Data, AI Innovation

Databricks has announced an investment of more than $850 million in the United Kingdom over the next three years, aiming to enhance its influence in the data and AI sectors.

This financial commitment will facilitate the expansion of Databricks office space and workforce, as well as boost the adoption of its AI technologies, Lakebase and Genie.

The expansion is designed to strengthen Databricks partnerships with local businesses, including over half of the FTSE 100 Index companies. The new office will also feature an executive briefing center for hosting partners and customers, emphasizing the company’s role in the UK’s data and AI ecosystem.

In addition to physical expansion, Databricks is focusing on training and skill development. The company plans to educate 100,000 individuals in data and AI across the UK and Ireland by 2028, partnering with universities such as the London School of Economics and University College Dublin. This initiative includes a $10 million investment to provide free access to the Databricks platform for students and professionals.

Samuel Bonamigo, SVP and GM, EMEA, Databricks commented: "Our investments in the UK are a true vote of confidence in our team, partners and customers that are driving the future of agentic AI. Our new EMEA hub will enable us to drive growth in the EMEA region and help businesses, at whatever stage of their journey, scale faster by unlocking the full power of Lakebase and Genie."

This month, the company launched Lakewatch, an AI-driven security product that uses Anthropic’s Claude to help security teams detect and respond to threats at machine speed.

Databricks, headquartered in San Francisco, serves over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including major corporations like Adidas, AT&T, and Mastercard. The company offers a unified platform for developing and scaling data and AI applications.

Databrick's valuation is reportedly around $134 billion, the company announced in December.

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