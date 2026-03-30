Cramer Has A Blunt Message For Anyone Holding Private Credit: 'Don't Get Dead!'

Jim Cramer isn’t mincing words about the private credit mess.

The veteran market commentator and former hedge fund manager took to X.com over the weekend with a message that was equal parts reassurance and warning for anyone with exposure to the increasingly stressed private credit market.

His argument is straightforward: unlike the 2008 financial crisis, where the underlying mortgage assets were fundamentally worthless and there was no clean way out, today’s situation has an exit — but only for those willing to take it.

The key difference, Cramer contends, is that most of the companies sitting inside private credit portfolios are fundamentally healthy businesses. They’re solvent and operational. Which means there is actually a path out — provided investors are willing to accept some losses on the way.

“Unlike the housing/mortgage crisis in 2007-8, there is a solution to the private credit situation: take the hit,” Cramer wrote. “The vast majority of companies are solvent, so sell them, take some losses. Don’t get Dead!”

It’s a characteristically direct message from someone who has never been accused of sugarcoating things. But beneath the signature Cramer delivery is a point worth considering: the greatest risk for investors right now may not be taking a loss — it’s doing nothing at all.

Redemptions Rise, Nerves Start Showing

The private credit market has come under growing pressure in recent weeks as rising rates, tighter liquidity, and a broader risk-off environment have combined to squeeze a corner of finance that expanded rapidly during the easy money era.

Oaktree Capital Management elected to fully satisfy all redemption requests, representing 8.5% in its private credit fund for the first quarter. Oaktree Strategic Credit Fund (OSC) plans to repurchase approximately 13.9 million shares, representing 6.8% of its outstanding shares, Reuters reported.

In response to the current earnings environment, characterized by lower interest rates and tighter credit spreads, the fund also decided to adjust its monthly dividend from 18 cents to 16 cents per share. The fund cited the need to maintain liquidity as a reason for the dividend reduction, echoing the sentiment that "there is no free lunch," as articulated in a shareholder letter referencing economist Milton Friedman.

Unlike public markets where positions can be exited in seconds, private credit holdings are harder to sell, less transparent, and often illiquid — which is precisely what makes Cramer’s advice both sensible and difficult to act on.

Is This Stress Or Strength?

There has been a lot of back and forth commentary from leaders in the private credit sector as to whether the sector is actually in trouble, with some stating that private credit is still holding strong.

Fidelity Investments believes the private credit remains a "compelling asset class" despite recent headlines, the company said in its most recent private markets update.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) said it does not believe there is a private credit bubble in its most recent 2026 market overview.

"With the increased capital available, with the increase in market share, with the ongoing press about the pressures on private credit, the casual observer would think that yields and spreads of private credit over broadly syndicated loans were collapsing. That would be a completely incorrect assumption," Hamilton Lane wrote.

The private markets investment management firm noted that there are "no signs of stress" in regards to spread or returns, relative to broadly syndicated loans."

"Private credit is not in a bubble. If it's not in its Golden Age, it is in its Silver Age," Hamilton Lane concluded.

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