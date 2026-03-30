KKR, CD&R, PAI Push Forward In $5.75B Nestlé Water Sale

Private equity giants KKR, CD&R and PAI Partners are pushing forward on a bid for a 50% equity stake in Nestlé's water and premium beverages division. The division, which comprises brands like Perrier and S.Pellegrino, is valued at approximately $5.75 billion.

Blackstone, Bain Capital and Platinum Equity have also shown interest in the sale, sources told Reuters.

Rothschild & Co. is understood to be advising on the sale process. Sources also told Bloomberg that bankers are working on debt financing of up to 2 to 3 billion euros (~$2.3 billiion to $2.45 billion) to fund the possible transaction.

Last year, Nestlé announced that it would be restructuring its water and premium beverages unit into a separate global entity.

In February, Nestlé SA's CEO Philipp Navratil announced that it was considering scaling back its ice cream business operations, sources told Bloomberg.

This would include cutting its stake in Froneri, which took over much of the Swiss food company's ice cream business or selling some of its remaining ice cream operations to the Froneri venture.

Board Changes

Last month, Nestle also announced that it was adding Ma. Fatima D. Francisco, CEO of Procter & Gamble's Global Baby, Feminine and Family Care sector, and Thomas Jordan, former chairman of the governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), for election to its board of directors.

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